‘Most egregious’: Gogo paid hitman R20,000 and got her ex-boyfriend’s lover murdered ruthlessly

Maseiso Kokama, 64, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after she paid a hitman who brutally murdered Nonzame Hondwana who was dating her ex-lover Dingaan Dlamini. File Picture

The High Court in North West, sitting in the Klerksdorp Regional Court, has sentenced 26-year-old hitman Monokwa Malewu to life imprisonment for murder and an additional seven years in jail for attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West, Sivenathi Gunya said the mastermind behind the murder, Maseiso Clementinah Kokama, 64, received a life sentence for murder and 15 years for conspiracy to commit crime, in violation of the Riotous Assemblies Act.

Moeketsi Petrus Lesuhlo, 47, a Lesotho citizen, was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for conspiracy to commit crime under the same Act.

“The court ruled that all sentences would run concurrently with the life sentences imposed on each accused,” said Gunya.

The charges stem from a “tragic” incident that occurred in Kanana, a township in Klerksdorp.

“Evidence presented in court revealed that the 64-year-old Kokama was in a relationship with Dingaan Dlamini, which ended poorly, leading to their separation. Shortly after, Dlamini became romantically involved with Nonzame Hondwana, which Kokama did not take well,” Gunya narrated.

“Driven by jealousy and anger, she (Kokama) orchestrated a hit on Hondwana.”

On April 1, 2022, while Hondwana was having dinner at home with Dlamini, there was a knock at the door.

When Dlamini opened the door, the hitman Malewu indicated he was there to see Hondwana. He then shot her multiple times, killing her instantly.

Dlamini was also injured in the attack.

“The court heard that the murder was premeditated and that Kokama had paid R20,000 to have the hit carried out. Malewu and Kokama were arrested on April 8, 2022 and have been in custody since,” said Gunya.

Maseiso Clementinah Kokama, 64, paid R20,000 to 26-year-old hitman Monokwa Malewu who then shot and killed the woman who was dating Kokama’s ex-lover. File Picture

The accused number three, Lesuhlo, was apprehended on February 17, 2023.

Following his arrest, the NPA said, Malewu voluntarily confessed to his involvement in the crime, in a statement given to Captain Olihile Mokae.

In court, the prosecution, led by advocate Kokeletso Phetlhu emphasised the rise in violent crimes, particularly against women. The prosecution urged the court to impose “the harshest” sentence.

In sentencing the trio, Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks denounced contract killings which he said are among “the most egregious” crimes.

Reacting to the sentence, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari has welcomed the sentences and praised the efforts of police, prosecutors, and all stakeholders involved in securing the convictions.

Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Media

“We stand united in our resolve to ensure justice is served, and we reiterate that violent crimes will not be tolerated,” said Makhari.

IOL