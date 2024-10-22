Gqeberha Insurance payout murders: Four in court over double shooting that left two dead

Four people have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting incident in Motherwell that saw two people lose their lives. File picture

Four people arrested in connection with murders in the Eastern Cape allegedly linked to insurance payout schemes made an appearance in court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Andisiwe Siwe Zondani, 32, Siphamandla Spa Matsha ,29, Ayanda Akhanani Yeklea ,29, and Siphokazi Mabuto, 27, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha.

They face a total of 17 charges, including six counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and multiple counts related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Explaining the merits of the case NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said according to the allegations, Mabuto orchestrated a hit on her aunt, Kholelwa Mabuto, whom she referred to as her mother.

Kholelwa, an employee of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, had named Siphokazi as a beneficiary on her insurance policies.

“On 17 April 2024, a shooting at the Mabuto family home in Motherwell left Kholelwa permanently blind and her brother, Thando Mabuto, injured.

“Following the attack, Siphokazi’s boyfriend, Sicelo Manyashe, brought his sister, Thembakazi Manyashe, to assist in caring for Kholelwa.”

The NPA said a second tragic shooting took place on October 9, 2024 at the same residence.

However, during the attack, Manyashe was fatally shot together with Siyanda Mabuto.

The NPA said police investigations have revealed that the crimes were allegedly motivated by a desire to claim insurance payouts and inheritance.

The four accused have opted to abandon their bail application.

The matter has been postponed to November 25, 2024 for further investigations.

