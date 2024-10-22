Gogo brutally murdered, spaza shop looted in North West after charred remains of a missing girl were found

An elderly woman, accused of being linked to the disappearance and murder of a North West girl, was brutally killed and her property torched at Magogong village. File Picture: Brenton Geach

An elderly woman has been brutally murdered at Magogong village in Taung, North West, after she was accused of being linked to the disappearance and subsequent murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The girl disappeared on October 13, before her lifeless body was found.

The North West department of Community Safety and Transport Management said the elderly woman was accused of knowing the whereabouts of the young girl, when the learner disappeared in the community.

Following the discovery of the murdered girl, tempers boiled over and the old woman was brutally killed and her property torched.

North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng is appealing for calm in the community, in the wake of the the murders, torching of property and looting of a tuckshop.

“The charred lifeless body of the missing girl was discovered. An elderly woman accused of knowing the whereabouts of the young girl was killed and her property torched,” said Morweng.

Morweng has “strongly” condemned the criminal activities within the community, and called for calm.

He pleaded with the community to allow police to do their work, to apprehend the culprits of this “dastardly act” – the murder of the child.

“I humbly plea with the community of Magogong not to take the law into their own hands and urge police to ensure that they leave no stone unturned we must to get to the bottom of this horrendous incident. I also urge on those with information to report to the police so that the perpetrators are speedily brought to book,” said Morweng.

No arrests have been effected so far, and the motive behind the murder of the 11-year-old child remains unknown.

Police investigations and under way, while police visibility in the area has been heightened to monitor the situation.

