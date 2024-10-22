Eastern Cape floods: Department of Education suspends Computer Applications Technology (CAT) matric exam

The Computer Applications Technology paper in the Kariega area in the Eastern Cape had to be suspended. Picture: Jason Boud

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has confirmed that the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) paper for matric pupils in the Kariega area has been suspended.

This is due to the devastating floods and heavy rainfall affecting the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says this is due to power outages caused by localised flooding after torrential rains lashed the area.

Mtima says they have dispatched officials to attend to the issue.

He said an update would be provided at a later stage.

Matric exams kicked of on Monday (October 21) with over 800,000 pupils enrolled nationally for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) 2024 exam.

The exams are set to conclude on November 28, 2024 with marking set to begin in early December.

Evacuations are currently under way in Gqeberha and Kariega.

Gift of the Givers chairman and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said teams have been in contact with disaster management and Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager, Mandla George, from Sunday.

He said in the early hours of Tuesday, calls were received from disaster management for assistance.

“Gift of the Givers teams have been activated in NMB with support teams arriving with food, blankets and new clothing from East London and Knysna,” he said.

In June this year, 10 people died following floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Damages exceeded R500 million.

