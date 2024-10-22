Durban woman shot and killed while waiting for work transport, police hunt for suspects

A woman was killed on Cardham Drive on Monday in Phoenix while waiting for work transport. Picture: KZN VIP

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for robbers who shot and killed a woman in Phoenix on Monday.

According to KZN VIP, the woman had been waiting on Cardham Drive in Phoenix for her transport to work when she was killed.

Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said they received multiple reports of a shooting and calls for medical assistance.

“Upon arrival of KZN VIP Medics, a female was found laying on the roadway unresponsive, sadly nothing could be done by medics to save the female and she was declared deceased on scene.”

Naidoo said it is believed that a silver vehicle with two male suspects were seen shooting the female before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

“The female was waiting outside her home for her transport to work during the time of the incident.”

He said the events leading up to the shooting were subject to a police investigation.

Naidoo said the victim’s children were highly traumatised.

KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said police in Phoenix are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 50-year-old woman was shot and killed.

He said no arrests were made and investigations were ongoing.

Last month, a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was shot dead at a petrol station in the Sydenham area.

The incident took place at O'Flaherty Road at around 7.30am.

IOL News