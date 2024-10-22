‘Criminals target students,’ says GBV activist as Jesse Mitchell’s alleged murderer abandons bail

The teenager accused of murdering a first-year Stellenbosch University student has decided to abandon bail in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court.

Rudolf Hufke, 19, made his second court appearance on Monday for the murder of Jesse Mitchell. He faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Mitchell, a Computer Science student was fatally stabbed on Borchers Street in Stellenbosch at around 3am on Wednesday, October 16.

He would have celebrated his 19th birthday on the day.

Rudolf Hufke, the teenager accused of the murder of Stellenbosch student Jesse Mitchell, makes his second appearance at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

Jesse Mitchell, from Centurion in Gauteng, was living at the student residence Nooitgedacht in Stellenbosch and was riding his bicycle back to his apartment when he was accosted, robbed, and stabbed to death.

Hufke was arrested hours after the murder.

Police arrested three other suspects, however, they did not appear in court.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the three suspects released from custody.

“The investigating officer worked tirelessly and ensured a breakthrough when they arrested two males aged 28 and 29 as well as a female aged 31 on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The three suspects were released from custody on Friday, October 18, 2024. The investigating officer is now in contact with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to discuss the way forward,” Swartbooi said.

During Hufke’s appearance, he confirmed to the court he would not be applying for bail.

The State revealed it was awaiting the post-mortem report as well as further evidence which included video footage.

The matter was postponed until November 27.

Speaking to IOL, gender-based violence (GBV) activist, Stephanie Heneke said criminals target students because they know the case will be going nowhere.

“Criminals know court cases take long. By the time the matter is transferred to the regional court the student has left the area and it will be hard to locate them. They [criminals] know nothing will come of these cases. The court must also be alert to this to ensure detectives do their work properly and ensure cases and sentencing are fast-tracked before students leave the university,” Heneke said.

She said this murder has resulted in her having a lot of mixed feelings.

“As a mother, I am scared. I have a daughter two years younger than Jesse. While people may have many things to say, every person has the right to walk the streets. It gives no one the right to rob and them them,” Heneke said.

She also highlighted the concern she have for students’ safety.

“Students bring income into Stellenbosch and help small businesses survive”.

Tensions were also high in court as the teen accused of the murder showed no emotion.

“A lot of emotions flowed in court. But, the arrogance and the lack of remorse from the accused was shocking. In court, people were asking him to open his face. When he robbed that innocent boy his face was open so why close it now? We have a right to know who perpetrators were on our streets,” Heneke added.

Police have also made an appeal to the public and urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or alternatively use the MySAPS mobile application.

A memorial service for Jesse will be held on Thursday.

[email protected]

IOL