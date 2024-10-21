What is behind deadly food poisoning incidents? Health inspectors descend on Soweto to find answers

Different State departments and agencies in South Africa have concluded that, following a “careful analysis”, the country is dealing with a chemical agent that could be behind a series of food poisoning incidents that has rocked the country.

Now, a team of experts have been deployed to identify this chemical agent as a matter of urgency.

Earlier this month, among several incidents, IOL reported that the Limpopo Department of Education is investigating an incident of alleged food poisoning at Makahlule Primary School in Malamulele.

Provincial spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala said 22 learners were rushed to a nearby clinic when they started vomiting.

Spokesperson for the national Department of Health, Foster Mohale said over the past few weeks, South Africa has been bedevilled by a “strange phenomenon” of a spate of food-related sudden illnesses and deaths, especially in schools.

“Those affected have concluded that these ailments are a result of food poisoning emanating from food stuff, particularly snacks, sold by foreign-owned spaza shops. This has become the generally held view in the country, which prompted some people to take action based on this belief and understanding. These increasing incidents in black communities have led to an unfortunate and unsubstantiated perception that authorities are turning a blind eye to this crisis and seem not to care about what’s happening to the citizens,” said Mohale.

Several foreign-owned spaza shops were looted and vandalised following allegations that children died after consuming food from the retailers. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Media

Contrary to the widespread beliefs and perceptions, Mohale said various authorities and departments have been engaged in different actions to try unravel this mystery, particularly in the incident where children have died in Naledi, Soweto.

The various interventions include SA Police Service detective working around the clock to identify the cause of death, the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni have deployed their environmental inspectors to investigate the cause of the sudden attacks; the Environmental Directorate of the National Department of Health has also sent their Health Inspectors to check compliance with health regulations.

The Department of Agriculture also sent in their officials to check if the problem might not be emanating their produce or from lack of compliance with some of their production regulations.

On the other hand, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has also deployed senior officials to investigate the possibility of a breach of consumer protection regulations.

“After careful analysis of the situation, it is clear that these bodies were focused on their areas of work to check whether their laws and regulations and established practices had been breached or not complied with,” said Mohale.

The national structure responsible for coordinating the security of the State (NatJOINTS), is treating these incidents as a potential threat to the security of South Africa and its citizens.

Childen in Soweto died after allegedly consuming food from a spaza shop. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Last week NatJOINTS met to analyse the situation and after careful analysis, Mohale said it was recommended that all the investigations involving various institutions and bodies should be coordinated by the Department of Health “because in the final analysis whatever it is that is happening eventually leads to ill-health or even death”.

“This prompted the Minister of Health (Dr Aaron Motsoaledi) to convene the five institutions/bodies referred to above to a meeting. The minister decided to bring a sixth institution, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD). This is because a few years ago the country was bedevilled by a food-borne pathogen which doctors had diagnosed and laboratories identified as Listeria Monocytogenes. However, nobody knew what its source was,” said Mohale.

“It is the NICD that mounted a country-wide search that led to the identification of the source. The minister thought that experience would come handy in the situation the country is faced with today. In this meeting of the six organs of state, each one of them reported extensively on what they had done and learnt and what their conclusions may be.”

Mohale said at the end of a careful analysis, the multi-sectoral teams came to a conclusion that South Africa is dealing with a chemical agent which must be identified as a matter of urgency.

“A plan has subsequently been hatched to mount a systemic search for the agent causing this malady. On (Thursday) 17 October 2024 the first steps of implementing the plan was triggered and will be accelerated during the course of next week. Among others, this plan entails unleashing an army of 80 environmental inspectors (health inspectors) from the National Department of Health and the City of Johannesburg,” said Mohale.

The inspectors will be joined by teams selected from SAPS, Department of Agriculture and the National Consumer Council.

“For the whole of last week, the teams were undergoing training at the NICD and have been provided with the necessary equipment and tools and will be working under the direct supervision of the NICD,” said Mohale.

“On Monday, 21 October 2024 the teams will commence their work in Naledi, Soweto.”

Last week, IOL reported that Katlego Olifant, a seven-year-old from Naledi, Soweto, passed away after a week-long battle in the intensive care unit of Lesedi Hospital.

He was one of six children who tragically consumed what is believed to be poisoned snacks.

IOL