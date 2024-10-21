Two first-year Computer Science Stellenbosch students expose flaws in Sassa's SRD grant system

Two first-year Computer Science students from Stellenbosch University, Joel Cedras and Veer Gosai, have uncovered serious flaws in the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant system run by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Their investigation suggests that organised fraud may be occurring on a large scale.

The issue came to light when both students discovered that their IDs had been used to apply for SRD grants they never requested.

In an interview with Naledi Moleo on Newzroom Africa, Cedras explained: “It all began when I tried to apply for the grant in February, only to find an application already linked to my ID. A few weeks later, I learned that Veer had the same issue. That’s when we decided to dig deeper.”

A survey of 60 students revealed alarming results: 58 had active SRD grant applications in Sassa’s system, but 56 stated they had never applied for the grant. This suggests that 56 out of 60 applications may be fraudulent.

The students also examined data from Sassa’s public portal and found 74,931 applications for individuals born in February 2005.

However, StatsSA data shows that only 82,097 people were born that month, leading to an improbable application rate of approximately 91%.

“Such a high application rate just doesn’t make sense and points to fraud,” said Gosai.

Further analysis of ID numbers from 1960 to 2006 revealed an average application rate of 52%. However, for those born between 2002 and 2006, the application rate spiked to 90%. “This is concerning, especially since it reflects those who have turned 18 since the grant was introduced in 2020,” Cedras noted.

The investigation also revealed that Sassa had issued grants using Cedras and Gosai’s IDs without their consent. “This not only raises questions about who is getting the money but also means that eligible people might be missing out,” Cedras warned.

Brenton van Vrede, Sassa’s Executive Manager for Grants Administration, acknowledged the issue during an interview on Heart FM. “We know there are many cases of identity theft,” he admitted. He also encouraged anyone suspecting fraud to contact Sassa’s call centre for biometric verification.

However, Cedras and Gosai expressed scepticism about this solution, arguing that it unfairly shifts the burden onto the public, especially vulnerable individuals in need of assistance.

The severity of the issue calls for major changes in Sassa’s SRD system. Cedras and Gosai recommend that Sassa recheck all grant applications and enhance its verification process. “Using the Smart ID issue date for verification could help,” they suggested.

The students also urged Sassa to be transparent about the development and maintenance of the SRD system. “Sassa needs to disclose how much the system cost, what security measures are in place, and who is responsible for this possible fraud,” they stated.

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development is taking the students' findings seriously and has invited them to present their research during a meeting with Sassa on October 23. The committee is committed to ensuring accountability within Sassa amid growing public concerns about the grant system.

As pressure mounts for Sassa to address these issues, Cedras and Gosai’s investigation underscores the urgent need for action to restore trust in the social grant system, which is essential for millions of South Africans.

