SANDF rifleman jailed for 20 years for robbing hitch-hikers

Siphelo Mzamane, a rifleman in the SANDF has been jailed for robbery with aggravating circumstances. File Picture

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier has been sentenced to an effective 20 years of direct imprisonment after he was found guilty of robbery.

Siphelo Mzamane, 28, a rifleman in the SANDF, who was stationed in Upington was convicted in the Springbok Regional Court in the Northern Cape.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mzamane was found guilty on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of ammunition and a firearm.

His co-accused, Nkosikhona Apols, 36, was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The NPA said Apol’s brother Nkosinathi Apols was acquitted on all charges.

Speaking about the case dating back to March 2019, the NPA said the Apols brothers and Mzamane were travelling from Cape Town to Upington along the N7 National Road.

Along the way, they picked up two hitch-hikers, Justin Wildschut and Jandrè Cupido, offering them a ride to Springbok.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the victims were unaware of their intentions.

“During the drive, the accused provided alcohol to the two hitch-hikers.

“Mzamane, then threatened Cupido with a firearm, prompting a robbery.

“Wildschut was forced out of the vehicle and robbed of his phone and over R1,000 in cash, while Cupido was also robbed of his belongings, including clothes and tools.

“Both victims were told to flee, after which the accused drove off.”

The NPA said the victims flagged down a passing police vehicle and reported the matter.

“Police pursued the accused, eventually arresting them after a dramatic chase.”

The firearm used in the crime was later discovered hidden under rocks along the N14, its serial number filed off.

Nkosinathi was acquitted after the court found that he was unaware of the robbery and had cooperated fully with the police.

IOL News