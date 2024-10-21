Probe under way after pitbull mauls worker to death in Mpumalanga

Police say the dog has since been put down following the fatal incident. Picture: SAPS

A probe is under way after a 58-year-old man was mauled to death by his employer's pitbull.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the fatal incident took place in Marapyane in Mmametlhake on Friday.

The deceased worked as a caretaker in his employer's yard and looked after the dogs.

"The dogs were often locked up and only released between 1am and 4.30am for patrols on the premises," Mdhluli said.

He said the man went out on Thursday and was believed to have been attacked by the dog as he returned in the early hours of Friday morning.

"He was discovered by a security guard, lying motionless on the ground. He suffered multiple injuries and the dog was found next to him," police said.

He was pronounced dead by emergency teams who were called to the scene.

Mdhluli said the dog had been put down by the SPCA on Saturday morning.

"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and currently an inquest case is probed.

"We call for calm during this time and let us allow the investigation team to probe this incident thoroughly without being disturbed or distracted," said acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi.

He further expressed his condolences to the man's family.

IOL News