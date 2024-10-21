Police investigate death of four-year-old girl after eating contaminated food

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Picture: Pexels

Galeshewe police in the Northern Cape are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl, after she allegedly ate food at her home.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said that the girl and her uncle were hospitalised on Sunday.

“It is reported that the four-year-old and her uncle ate minced meat that had been prepared in the home,” Sam said.

Sam stated that the authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, which includes performing an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. The investigation is continuing.

In a similar case reported in early October, four children died in Soweto, Gauteng as a result of suspected food poisoning.

The Department of Education stated that the three primary school boys and one girl died after consuming food that was suspected to be poisoned.

Matome Chiloane, the Gauteng MEC for Education, said the three youngsters who died attended Karabo Primary School in Naledi.

“According to information at our disposal, a seven-year-old boy in Grade 1, an eight-year-old girl in Grade 2, and a nine-year-old boy in Grade 3, from Karabo Primary School sadly passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming food suspected to have contained poison,” Chiloane said.

Another report stated that the Limpopo Department of Education is looking into an alleged case of food poisoning at Makahlule Primary School in Malamulele.

Matome Taueatsoala, the provincial spokesperson, stated that 22 students were brought to a local clinic when they began vomiting.

IOL