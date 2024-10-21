Missing toddler found dead after disappearing while playing in yard

A two-year-old boy who went missing 10 days ago while playing in the yard was found dead on Monday.

Khayone Xavier Pakeni disappeared in Mbalenhle on October 9.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the boy was found in an open field in another section in Mbalenhle.

“The team found the remains of the child wrapped in a blanket, and the clothing matched what the missing child was wearing at the time of his disappearance and medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene,’’ Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said a murder case has been opened and efforts are under way to apprehend the perpetrators.

“According to reports, the child went missing while playing outside his home. Despite extensive search efforts by the mother and neighbours, the child could not be located, and the matter was then reported to the police,” he said.

He added that police assisted in searching for the child until his remains were discovered almost 10 days later.

“There will be further forensic investigation that will be conducted as part of the ongoing probe.

“So far no arrests were made but SAPS remains committed to resolving this case and holding the offenders accountable,” he said.

Police urges members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation by contacting the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

All information received will be treated confidentially and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

[email protected]

IOL News