Lusikisiki mass shooting: Six people arrested so far

An 18th person has died from the Ngobozana village mass shooting, in Lusikisiki. Picture: SAPS

Two more people allegedly linked to the mass shooting in Lusikisiki that left 18 people dead, made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said to date a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the mass murder that took place on the evening of September 28, 2024.

A total of 15 women and three men lost their lives in two separate incidents.

Five people sustained injuries.

To date the motive of the murders are not known.

Speaking about the appearance of the two men on Monday, Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the duo appeared in the Flagstaff Regional Court.

Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, have been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

These include three AK47 assault rifles and a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle.

In addition the men were found in unlawful possession of 82 live rounds of ammunition.

“They appeared briefly in court today (Monday) and their case has been remanded to Thursday they will be formally joined by the four men who have been charged with the murder of 18 people.”

The other four men have opted to abandon their bail application.

On Friday Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, and Bonga Hintsa, 32, abandoned their application for bail.

Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, Lwando Antony Abi, and Bonga Hintsa. Picture: NPA

The trio were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal less than 24 hours after police released their photographs.

The men were nabbed in Port Shepstone on the KZN South Coast.

Murder parolee Siphosoxolo Myekethe also opted to abandon his application for bail.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe accused of the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape opted to abandon his application for bail. Picture: NPA

Myekethe said out on murder and escaping from lawful custody.

