Luke Smith’s parents come face-to-face with his alleged killer in New Zealand court

Luke Smith will be laid to rest this weekend at King Williams Town in East London. Picture: Supplied

The parents of Luke Smith, who died following an assault in New Zealand, came face-to-face with the man allegedly responsible for their only child’s death.

Siale Siale, 29, a boxer appeared in the Wellington District Court on October 21.

According to New Zealand Herald the charge was changed to manslaughter and Siale was released on bail with conditions which limited his travel.

They further reported that the matter was adjourned to November and the accused will appear in the High Court.

The 21-year-old Smith, who had move to Upper Hutt in New Zealand, died in hospital on October 7, 2024, following an assault in Courtenay Place two days earlier.

He had emigrated to New Zealand with his parents in February.

Smith will be laid to rest in King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

A fundraiser was set up to cover the cost to repatriate Smith’s body back home.

Speaking to IOL following the court appearance, his mother Natasha said while it was very hard in court, both she and her husband Brian, “leave everything in God’s hand”.

They family are expected to leave New Zealand on Tuesday ahead of the funeral.

Brian, Luke’s father, described him a fun-loving person who was a soccer fanatic.

The couple remained hopeful that justice would be served for their son’s death.

