LOOK: Adidas shoes recovered in Musina supermarket after delivery truck hijacked in Gauteng

Police conducted a search at a wholesale supermarket in Musina, and recovered 85 pairs of Adidas shoes valued at R60,000. Picture: SAPS

Two men who are foreign nationals, aged 32 and 50, are set to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, after a truck hijacked in Gauteng was intercepted in Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the two men were arrested on Friday afternoon after being found with dozens of pairs of Adidas shoes. The shoes were stolen during the truck hijacking incident in Gauteng.

“Members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit in Limpopo, in collaboration with a logistics company from Gauteng, acted on intelligence regarding a hijacked truck carrying Adidas shoes worth millions, which was taken in Putfontein, Gauteng, in September 2024,” said Ledwaba.

A search was conducted at a wholesale supermarket in Musina, resulting in the recovery of 85 pairs of shoes valued at R60,000.

Police conducted a search at a wholesale supermarket in Musina, and recovered 85 pairs of Adidas shoes valued at R60,000. Picture: SAPS

“The suspects were arrested at the scene after failing to provide satisfactory explanations for their possession of the items,” said Ledwaba.

The two arrested men are scheduled to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the two men, and she commended the coordinated operation by law enforcement agencies.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: SAPS

She urged investigators to continue pursuing all leads until all suspects are apprehended.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident or other suspects should contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

Police conducted a search at a wholesale supermarket in Musina, and recovered 85 pairs of Adidas shoes valued at R60,000. Picture: SAPS

Last week, IOL reported that members of the SAPS flying squad from Waterberg and Capricorn districts in Limpopo arrested a 54-year-old man for possession of suspected hijacked motor vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle was intercepted along the N1 North freeway between Kranskop Plaza and Nyl Plaza.

“Information at our disposal suggests that members were on patrol duties when they spotted a suspicious white Toyota Fortuner. They tactically approached it and the driver was alone in the vehicle,” said Ledwaba.

A 54-year-old man appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court after he was found driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS

Upon conducting the preliminary investigations, the alert police officers established that the vehicle was reported stolen this month at Garsfontein in Pretoria east.

IOL