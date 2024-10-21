Joshlin Smith’s disappearance was planned six months in advance - indictment

Joshlin Smith was last seen in February. Photo: SAPS

The disappearance of Joshlin Smith is no accident as this was planned by her mother in August 2023, the indictment reads.

Joshlin’s mother, Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20,000.

Kelly Smith is alleged to be the mastermind behind her daughter’s disappearance. Photo: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

During proceedings, Lombaard had all charges against her withdrawn by the State.

In the indictment before the court, Lombaard has become a state witness against her former co-accused, Kelly communicated in August 2023 her plan to have her children to be taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February, 2024.

The day before Joshlin disappeared, Sunday, February 18, Kelly and Joshlin walked to a white vehicle that was parked near their home. The indictment reads that an unknown woman alighted from the vehicle, spoke to Kelly, handed her something and she and Joshlin returned home.

It further reads that later on the same day, the three accused, including Lombaard had discussed the plan and how the money would be divided.

On the day of Joshlin’s disappearance (February 19), Kelly told her and her brother they would not be attending school and packed Joshlin’s clothes into a bag. She left for work and left the children in the custody of Appolis.

While Kelly was at work, Appolis, van Rhyn, and Lombaard were smoking inside the home while the children were present.

Later that day, Kelly is alleged to have returned home and took Joshlin, along with the bag of clothes she’d packed and the pair left on foot.

The indictment states Joshlin and Kelly got into a white vehicle and drove away.

Later that evening, Kelly started looking for Joshlin and reported her missing to police.

The State said evidence and documents will be produced to the court.

The arrests of more suspects cannot be ruled out at this stage and more charges may also be added to the indictment.

During proceedings, the State confirmed that the matter was finally ready to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

“I can confirm the matter has been transferred to the high court for pre-trial on January 31, 2025, in respect of accused one to three,” the court heard.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School has been missing for 245 days.

[email protected]

IOL