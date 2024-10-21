Joshlin Smith misses her 7th birthday, accused to appear in court

The four accused in the disappearance Joshlin Smith are expected to appear before the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Joshlin, from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape, has been missing since February 19.

The green-eyed girl would have also celebrated her seventh birthday on Sunday, October 20.

A community birthday celebration was held in the area for the missing girl.

The group in the dock in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Joshlin’s mother, Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard are currently detained for her disappearance.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20,000.

At their previous appearance on September 16, the State called for a postponement as new evidence emerged that needed to be analysed.

At the time, the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that between the last appearance in July and September, they have uncovered new evidence that still needed to be investigated.

“It’s important evidence which is at a very sensitive stage of investigation and hence we asked for a postponement,” he said at the time.

Ntabazalila said the matter could only be transferred to the Western Cape High Court when the investigation has been completed.

There has been no new information on the whereabouts of the green-eyed girl, however, residents of Saldanha Bay remain hopeful she will be found.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School has been missing for 245 days.

