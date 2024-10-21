Joshlin Smith: Charges withdrawn against one suspect, case set for pre-trial in high court

All charges have been withdrawn against Lourentia Lombaard. Photo: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers

All charges have been withdrawn against one of the suspects implicated in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin’s mother, Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appolis, Stevano van Rhyn, and Lourentia Lombaard appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

The State alleges Joshlin was sold for R20,000.

Joshlin Smith celebrated her seventh birthday on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

As the group entered the dock, Smith seemed very non-chalant while her co-accused looked worried.

During proceedings, the State confirmed that the matter was finally ready to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

“I can confirm the matter has been transferred to the high court for pre-trial on January 31, 2025, in respect of accused one to three,” the court heard.

Then, in a turn of events, the State revealed it was withdrawing charges against one of the accused.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith is expecting another child. Photo: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers

“The State withdraws all charges against accused four [Lombaard],” the court heard.

As the information was relayed, Lombaard was tearing up. She will be released.

While the men in the dock had no expression, Kelly’s face turned cold. The heavily pregnant mom-to-be became emotional. She was fighting tears and as it was time to leave the dock and head back to the holding cells she could be seen wiping away tears.

Joshlin, who disappeared on February 19, is still missing and celebrated her seventh birthday on October 20.

There has been no new information on the whereabouts of the green-eyed girl, however, residents of Saldanha Bay remain hopeful she will be found.

The Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School has been missing for 245 days.

