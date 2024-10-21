Grade 10 learner, in her school uniform, found murdered in Limpopo village

The lifeless body of a murdered 16-year-old Limpopo learner was found at at Madikana village. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Police at Mogwadi, under the Capricorn District in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after a 16-year-old girl was murdered at Madikana village.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

“The deceased’s body, identified as of a Grade 10 learner at a local school, was found in the bushes. Police were notified and rushed to the scene. On arrival, they found the deceased wearing a school uniform,” said Ledwaba.

The teenager had no visible injuries.

“Post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the victim's death,” said Ledwaba.

“The deceased was allegedly last seen in the company of a known male whose age is currently unknown and a resident at Koning Krans village.”

Police in Limpopo are appealing for community members to assist with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man.

“A manhunt for his arrest is ongoing and anyone with information that can assist should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Khomotjo Morathi on 082 414 3088, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

Last year, IOL reported that a 20-year-old learner in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the murder of fellow learner, Wallen Tatesi Nthuse Ngoepe, also aged 20, at Sandloot village, in Mahwelereng.

At the time, police in Limpopo said the arrest of the learner followed an in-depth investigation into an inquest docket over the “untimely” death of the 20-year-old learner.

The deceased learner died at his homestead in August.

“The tragic incident follows a chain of events that unfolded on August 18, at a local school. Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that a fight broke out between two learners, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries,” said Ledwaba.

“The victim was hospitalised and was released only to experience complications upon returning home. Sadly, he succumbed to the injuries.”

