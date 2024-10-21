Four suspects due in court for Jesse Mitchell’s murder

The suspects arrested last week for the murder of Stellenbosch University student, Jesse Mitchell, are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three suspects, two men, aged 29 and 28, along with a 31-year-old woman are expected to make their first appearance.

Mitchell, a first-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) student was robbed and killed on Wednesday, October 16, during the early hours of the morning in Borchers Street in Stellenbosch.

He sustained a stab wound to the neck.

Rudolf Hufke, the 19-year-old suspect accused of the murder and robbery of first-year Stellenbosch University student Jesse Mitchell, is escorted back to the holding cells at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Media

The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the three suspects were nabbed on Thursday.

The suspects include Rudolf Hufke, 19, who already appeared in court on Friday, October 18.

This after he was arrested hours after the murder and robbery on Wednesday.

Hufke has been charged with robbery with aggravated circumstances and murder.

The court heard more charges may be added.

Mitchell was one of five children.

Three of his siblings - Aaron, Joshua and Lara - are all working abroad.

He has a younger brother, Jonathan, 17, who lives in Centurion in Gauteng with their mother Michelle.

Speaking to IOL, Mitchell’s brother, Joshua said his brother celebrated his 19th birthday the day he died.

Paying tribute to his brother Joshua said:

“Jesse was the best of us. He had an intense drive to succeed at everything he tried. He was incredibly intelligent and athletic. He loved going to church and to gym and was extremely passionate about photography and editing.”

While Jesse was studying, he was also working at a photo and video editing company part-time.

“I believe he was doing really well at both work and with his studies. He was nervous about exams but I think he was very excited to finish his fist year,” Joshua said.

