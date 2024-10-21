Foreign national arrested for alleged statutory rape of 13-year-old ‘girlfriend’ and fined for possession of illicit goods

Identified liquor outlets and shops were searched and that led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of counterfeit goods, including liquor, illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS

A foreign national man was arrested for alleged statutory rape in the Northern Cape after a 13-year-old girl was found and rescued from the premises.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the child was living with the man, 38, and that the alleged crime remains under investigation.

Authorities also found counterfeit items worth an estimated R48,634 in the operation. Ehlers said SAPS units collaborated to secure the arrest in the operation that was between 11am and 9.30pm on October 19.

Members from Provincial Organised Crime, Provincial Flash (Firearms, Liquor and Second Hand Goods), Delportshoop, and Koopmanfontein SAPS began operations on information in Delportshoop regarding the alleged sale of counterfeit goods.

“Identified liquor outlets and shops were searched that led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of counterfeit goods, including liquor, illicit cigarettes and counterfeit medicines and expired products,” Ehlers said.

Numerous fines were issued for the contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37/1997 as well as the Gambling and Liquor Act 6/2024 to the value of R8,500.

“The Northern Cape SAPS will continue to crack down on the sale of illicit and counterfeit goods as well as the protection of young women and girls,” Ehlers added.

In another operation to seize confiscated goods in KwaZulu-Natal, authorities confiscated R37 million worth of illicit items and arrested four foreign nationals.

IOL