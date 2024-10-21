Eskom office robbery: Four suspects arrested after stealing items worth R250,000

Galvanised welded wire mesh rolls were among the stolen items. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Four male suspects, aged 25 to 47, were detained for allegedly breaking in and stealing at an Eskom office in Limpopo.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of Lephalale Vispol Detectives and Crime Prevention Unit apprehended the suspects on October 20.

Ledwaba said the members executed details regarding a group of suspects who committed a business burglary at one of Eskom’s offices on a farm in Lephalale, Waterberg District, between October 11 and 14.

“The store rooms were forced open, and items worth R250,000 were stolen,” he added.

The suspects were apprehended and discovered in a shack on Marapong Extension 4.

Several electrical goods were recovered during the arrest, including a circular saw, a Kauffman hammer, a Pop rivet gun, a freedom won lawnmower battery, solar panels, galvanised welded wire mesh rolls, and a bushcutter.

Several electrical goods were recovered during the arrest. Picture: SAPS

The total worth of the retrieved items is estimated to be R55,000.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the team for their dedication to the job.

“This province wont stop to pursue all these criminals until they are apprehended, brought before a court of justice, and dealt with severely in terms of the law,” said Hadebe.

The four individuals are scheduled to appear in Lephalale Magistrate’s Court soon on allegations of housebreaking, theft, and possession of suspected stolen goods. Criminal investigations on the case are still ongoing.

IOL