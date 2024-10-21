Dog helps cops catch Cat drug dealer in Dagbreek, Welkom

A police dog had to be used to track the drugs hidden in the yard. Picture: Supplied / SAPS

Cops in the Free State managed to bust a man buying Cat (Methcathinone) and relied on a sniffer dog to track down drugs hidden on the property of an alleged drug dealer.

In a targeted operation, Crime Intelligence officers monitored suspected drug dealing activity in Dagbreek, Welkom on Saturday, October 19, said the Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng.

Acting on intelligence, the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a flat in Dagbreek, leading to arrests.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after attempting to flee the scene, having just purchased a small packet of Cat drug. He was caught red-handed by the police.

He quickly revealed the source of his purchase, directing police to the suspected dealer.

Inside the premises, the police found a 27-year-old woman who was in possession of substantial quantities of Cat.

“An African woman was found and a search warrant was presented to her and the following items were found and seized: five big packets of Cat drugs blocks, two small packets of Cat drugs blocks which weighed 526,22 grams with the street value of R158,000. Cash that amounts to R24,940 was also seized,” said Thakeng.

“A police dog had to be used to spot these drug hidden in the yard on the ground,” said Thakeng.

Both individuals now face serious charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

They are set to appear in Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 21.

IOL News