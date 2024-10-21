Cop accused of assaulting 13-year-old boy with sjambok released on R2,000 bail

A Western Cape police officer accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy with a sjambok has been released on R2,000 bail.

Constable Jaco Justin Oktober was released after appearing in the by Lutzville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said Oktober was stationed at Lutzville South African Police Service (SAPS) Detective Unit.

Shuping said Oktober allegedly assaulted the boy by hitting him with a sjambok on his face, back and legs after the boy was arrested for allegations of theft.

“The incident was reported to IPID and Constable Oktober was arrested on Friday,” said Shuping.

Shuping added that Oktober was released on conditions he does not go to Lutzville area, except when he is attending court, until the finalisation of the case.

His matter was postponed to October 29, 2024 for further investigations.

Earlier, the Daily Voice reported that angry residents called on provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, to intervene after it was found that the injured boy had been left in a holding cell for two days after the sjambok attack.

Community leader Sarah Bakamela said they became aware of the incident last Wednesday and immediately reached out to the boy’s family.

“The incident happened on Monday already and we found out on Wednesday. He is a foster child and allegedly stole a cellphone and was apprehended by police.

“The police took him to Lutzville SAPS and assaulted him with a sjambok and the boy was badly beaten all over his body. He was even hit in the eye.

“He was kept there for two days and later taken to the hospital where the doctor wrote an extensive report,” said Bakamela.

[email protected]

IOL News