Al Jama-ah stands with former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after arrest

The Al Jama-ah councillor is embroiled in an insurance fraud scandal based in Soweto. Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

Al Jama-ah has backed former Joburg mayor, Councillor Kabelo Gwamanda, following his arrest on Friday over an alleged funeral policy scam. The party said they stand with Gwamanda.

Gwamanda is currently a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Development in Johannesburg.

The former mayor allegedly ran the insurance scam from 2011 through his company, Ithemba Lama Afrika.

Gwamanda is accused of conning innocent Soweto residents into the scheme, where they paid monthly payments for funeral insurance.

Malice prosecution

Ganief Hendricks, Al jama-ah party leader said on Sunday that Gwamanda was being persecuted by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

In 2023, after the DA was ousted in Johannesburg, Al Jama-ah presented Gwamanda for mayor of the city.

The DA, in the form of its leader at the time Dr Mpho Phalatse pursued a case of fraud and corruption against the Gwamanda.

“The allegation was that he had a business that had scammed a community of monies over 10 years before his involvement in politics.

“The malice was not only aimed at reputational damage but this became the onus of an attempt to remove him from office a day after his appointment,” Hendricks explained.

According to Hendricks the case and charges back in 2023 failed, but on Friday, Gwamanda was requested to present himself to the Protea North police station, and he has fully complied with this, where he was subsequently arrested.

Hendricks said that he has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Timing of the arrest is suspect

The political party said that they respect the rule of law but found the timing of this arrest surprising.

“We are however surprised by the timing of the law enforcement at the time of Gwamanda’s appointment to the GNU (Government of National Unity) Clearing House Committee and on the eve of the highly contested street remaining from Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive,” he added.

Lastly, Hendricks said that the party was commending Gwamanda for his “courage and cooperation during this period”.

Political reactions

The DA tweeted on X, following the arrest of Gwamanda.

“Former Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's arrest exposes the ANC’s failure to provide ethical leadership that we warned about,” the DA said.

Calls for him to resign as an MMC and Councillor have been made by ActionSA.

Herman Mashaba said on X, that he must not only resign as an MMC, but he must also resign as a Councillor with immediate effect.

Mashaba said that the party will be taking this matter on.

“ActionSA is going to act on this,” he said.

IOL NEWS