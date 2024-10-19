Man takes woman to court after paying over R570,000 child maintenance for non-existent child

A man who paid over R570,000 child maintenance for a non-existent child, had his former partner arrested for theft by false pretences.

Babongile Mkhonta, 35, from Makhonza in Eswatini, is accused of fraudulently receiving maintenance money from Sihle Ndlovu for a child that never existed.

According to the eSwatini-based publication, Swaziland News, Mkhonta who is now married, claimed that Ndlovu sent her money electronically and he did so voluntarily.

It was reported that Mkhonta received the money for over a period of five years - between 2019 and April 2024.

It was reported that Ndlovu paid Mkhonta a monthly R5,000 for child maintenance and he was also made to pay for additional expenses which came to over R274,000.

Mkhonta was arrested after a lengthy investigation that began in March 2024.

During investigations, police established that there’s a child that Mkhonta showed to the Ndlovu family in 2022.

She was arrested on October 10, 2024, but released on condition that she brings the child to the Manzini Magistrate’s Court the next day, however, she failed to bring the child and she was rearrested.

It was further reported that during her bail application, Mkhonta indicated that when the matter goes to trial, she plans to plead not guilty because she has a strong defence against the charge.

“The summary of my defence is that I never stole any money from the complainant (Ndlovu). I also never made any representations to him that he must give me money for child support.

“The complainant is the one who would, on different occasions, voluntarily send money to me by electronic means, as we were in a relationship at that time,” Mkhonta was quoted as saying in court.

It was further reported that she told the Magistrate that she was sick and undergoes treatment in Durban.

