Eastern Cape Police launch manhunt for Bityi killers

The Eastern Cape top police management has mobilized a team of detectives to launch a manhunt for the suspects who murdered five people on Friday night, just outside Bityi, near Mthatha.

The Eastern Cape’s Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene made the deployment on Saturday morning after a family of five was shot dead in Bity, Ncenjana Location, Mthentu Administrative area outside Mthatha.

The shootings happened just after 8.30pm when two unknown gunmen stormed the yard and shot them.

“I have instructed a team of seasoned detectives to hit the ground running and to work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this senseless killing are brought to justice," said Mene.

She has sent her condolences to the families and loved ones of the victim, saying the manner in which they were murdered was “a barbaric crime at the hands of ruthless criminals”.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police were investigating five counts of murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

“The SAPS is calling upon those who may have leads to come forward and assist the police in apprehending those behind the murders,” said Mawisa.

Among the deceased, were the husband and wife, who were sleeping in a rondavel, a man and two other women.

Police said two children were injured during the shooting, and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“They flounced out of the rondavel and started firing shots to the people who were sleeping in another house and fatally shot three, and left two injured.

“The other two children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbors, who then alerted the police,” said Mawisa.

