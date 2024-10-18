UPDATE: Police seizure of counterfeit goods now worth R37 million, one more suspect arrested

A team specialising in contraband, counterfeit, and illicit items discovered the shops selling the counterfeit goods and four suspects were arrested. Picture: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are cracking down on counterfeit goods operations in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. On Thursday, authorities confiscated R15 million worth of illicit items and arrested four foreign nationals.

In an update on the raid, SAPS KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the total worth of counterfeit items recovered was around R37 million.

“Cash amount of R200,000 was also found and seized. Five suspects were arrested and will appear in court,” he said.

In the operation, authorities secured search warrants for various businesses located along Dr Pixley ka Seme Street (West Street) in Durban Point.

Netshiunda, stated that the team was provided with information concerning stores peddling counterfeit items, and that’s when cops pounced.

Netshiunda said authorities raided multiple shops that were implicated in illegal operations, resulting in the recovery and seizure of counterfeit apparel, watches, and other major brand items.

In a similar case in September, R95,000 worth of counterfeit products were seized by SAPS in George, in the Western Cape.

Spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies said the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, Public Order Police, Garden Route District Crime Combating Team and Brand Protectors raided a building on Hibernia Street in George.

“The members confiscated toothpaste, deodorant, shoe polish and various cellular telephone accessories. Three undocumented persons, aged between 21 and 29, found on the premises were arrested,” Spies said.

IOL