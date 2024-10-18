Stolen vehicle recovery leads to arrests and seizure of unlicensed firearm

The recovery of a stolen vehicle led police to search a Volkswagen Polo, where they discovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, resulting in the immediate arrest of four suspects.

Their arrest followed a police operation on Tuesday, conducted by the Rustenburg Flying Squad and the K9 Unit, with assistance from Tracker South Africa, North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

Police acted on information received, which led them to Tantanana Cattle Post in Phokeng, North West.

“A stolen Toyota Quantum, which was already being stripped, was recovered. Another vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, was also searched, leading to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition under the driver’s seat,” said Myburgh.

The swift action of the police resulted in the immediate arrest of all four suspects.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 27, are set to appear on Thursday, 17 October, at the Tlhabane Magistrate's Court, charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, an unlicensed firearm, and ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena praised the team’s quick response and emphasised their ongoing commitment to removing criminals from the streets.

