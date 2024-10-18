Police recover stolen vehicles in Ngqeleni and Mthatha raids

During the search of the suspect, the police located the vehicle in the Dontsa and Mangwaneni localities. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

An 18-year-old suspect believed to be in possession of stolen vehicle, attempted to run away when he saw the police, but was caught and arrested.

This happened during an intelligence-led operation in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape on Wednesday, October 16.

Police acted on information about a suspect in the area and tracked the vehicle in the Dontsa and Mangwaneni localities, said the Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Welile Matyolo.

Upon spotting the officers, the suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

“Police searched the vehicle and discovered that it had no license disc and proceeded to the house where they recovered suspected stolen properties: radio system, speakers, laptop, police trousers and rifle and revolver live ammunition,” said Matyolo.

In a separate operation in Mthatha, the K9 Unit acted on a tip-off regarding another suspected stolen vehicle in Tracor, in Thabo Mbeki Administrative area.

Upon arrival, they discovered an Isuzu bakkie displaying false registration plates. Further investigation traced the vehicle back to Ugie, where it had been reported stolen.

The bakkie was found loaded with sheep and goats believed to be stolen. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

The bakkie was also found loaded with 10 goats and three sheep, believed to be stolen, prompting the involvement of the Mthatha stock theft unit.

While searching the premises, officers recovered the vehicle keys and a 9mm pistol with an erased serial number.

The suspect was not present at the time of the raid, and the police are continuing their investigation.

