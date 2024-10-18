Mpumalanga police probe viral video of man accused of stealing meat before he is assaulted by group

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga launched an investigation into a viral video showing a man accused of stealing meat being assaulted by a group in Mayflower, Gert Sibande District.

The incident, which took place on October 16, has drawn public attention after the video was circulated widely on social media platforms.

The footage shows a group of people confronting the man next to a bakkie loaded with various items, including snacks.

Police said the man was ordered to remove items from the vehicle, revealing meat hidden under the other goods and wrapped in black plastic bags.

“It is further heard in the background of the video that the man has been accused of theft of meat,” police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said.

The video also shows the man being assaulted by the group, sparking concerns about vigilantism and obstruction of justice.

“From watching this video, one could sense the possibility of defeating the ends of justice. Since then, no one has reported the matter to the police or brought someone to the police as a suspect in relation to the said video,” Nkosi said.

Police have since located the man featured in the video and are continuing their investigation.

“The police have already started following the matter with a hope to ensure that justice is served,” Nkosi said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General, Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident and urged the community to collaborate with the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.

“We have got legitimate structures to fight crime, such as the CPF as well as the Community in Blue. Members of the public can use these platforms to forge partnerships with law enforcement agencies,” said Mkhwanazi.

He warned against vigilantism, stressing that such actions often lead to further criminal behaviour.

“We totally discourage lawlessness and vigilantism as it breeds other crimes like assaults or even murders.”

IOL