Man who posed as lawyer and Numsa member in court

A Northern Cape man who posed as a lawyer appeared in the Upington Magistrate’s Court and is expected to apply for bail.

Freddie van Wyk, 46, has been charged with seven counts of money laundering and a count of cybercrime.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela said Van Wyk was arrested on Wednesday and made his first appearance on the same day.

It is alleged that Van Wyk posed as a lawyer and legally represented clients on arbitration matters at a charged fee for his services.

Police said Van Wyk also pretended to be a member of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

“He allegedly misled the victims, claiming to be a Numsa member authorised to represent members on arbitration and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) matters.

“It was established on investigation that Van Wyk is not a legal representative, nor is he a Numsa member. He has allegedly been operating between De Aar and Upington,” Masegela said.

After Van Wyk’s brief appearance, the matter was postponed for a formal bail hearing on Wednesday, October 23.

Police have also urged anyone with more information pertaining to this case to come forward.

“Any further information regarding these cases, which will be thoroughly investigated, can be forwarded to Sergeant Tshepo Morwaagae on 082 260 0443 or 054 337 0126,” Masegela said.

In a separate incident, a Northern Cape man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Kimberley High Court for the murder of his girlfriend.

Jakob Ratel, 33, was convicted on three charges of assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and the murder of 43-year-old Renée Lachporia.

Ratel kicked and trampled her to death in May 2021.

