Limpopo police hunt suspects after horrific mob violence

A 43-year-old woman's two-room house was torched, and she was attacked by a mob after she claimed she did not know her husband's whereabouts.

Hlanganani police are on the hunt for a group of suspects involved in a brutal mob attack in Majosi village, Khawulani section, on Wednesday, October 16.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at approximately 3pm, the woman was set ablaze and her house torched by a group of five individuals, including four men and one woman.

The victim was inside her home when she noticed a group of community members heading towards her property.

“Fearing for her safety, she closed the door, but the group forcibly entered her home. The attackers, consisting of four males and one female, demanded to know the whereabouts of her husband.

“When she replied that she did not know, one of the suspects poured petrol over her, and another ignited it, setting her ablaze. Following the attack, they set fire to her two-room house and a nearby shack,” said Ledwaba.

The woman was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Police arrived at the scene while the group attempted to burn down another house, prompting the assailants to flee.

A case of attempted murder and arson was opened.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe called on the community to avoid taking the law into their own hands and report crime through proper channels.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jabulani Ndlovu at 082 319 9686, or use the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp.

IOL News