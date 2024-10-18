Limpopo cop, daughter and sister accused of killing for insurance payouts remain in custody

Two more suspects implicated in an elaborate murder for insurance racket, have appeared in court. Picture: NPA

The case against a police woman, her daughter and sister, arrested on charges of allegedly running a murder for insurance money payment racket, has been postponed later this month for a bail application.

IOL previously reported that police arrested Sergeant Rachel Raesetsa Shokane Kutumela on October 10.

On Thursday, police added the names of Annah Shokane and Madjadji Flora Shokane to the docket.

The trio face multiple charges, including, six counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, 12 counts of fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

The money laundering charges apply specifically to Rachel Kutumela and her daughter, Madjadji," explained the National Prosecuting Authority's Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

Malabi Dzhangi said the police officer allegedly took out life and funeral insurance policies for a number of victims, as far back as 2019, and has claimed R10 million as the sole beneficiary.

"The payouts were made by various service providers, including ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife, and Clientele. Kutumela is accused of sharing the proceeds with her sister and daughter," she said.

Investigations have revealed that in some instances, insured individuals were found dead in various locations.

"In one instance, a woman was burned in her shack, while in another, a disabled man was discovered drowned in a dam. Authorities have indicated that further arrests may follow," Malabi Dzhangi said.

The case has been postponed to October 30 and 31 and November 1 for bail applications. The accused will remain in custody until their next appearance.

IOL News