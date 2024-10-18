Police arrest three more people for Stellenbosch University student’s murder

Western Cape police have confirmed three more suspects have been arrested for the murder of a Stellenbosch University student.

The first-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) student was robbed and stabbed to death during the early hours of Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Hours after the murder police arrested 19-year-old man.

The Western Cape provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the three suspects were nabbed on Thursday.

“Stellenbosch SAPS in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and detectives apprehended four perpetrators involved in the murder of a 19-year-old Stellenbosch student in the early hours of Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

“Initial reports suggest that the first-year student was robbed and stabbed at around 3am,” Pojie said.

He confirmed the student was riding his bicycle down Borcherd Street when he was accosted by the suspects and robbed of his personal belongings. He succumbed to the fatal stab wound to his neck.

“Stellenbosch detectives' intricate investigation, in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male suspect within hours of the crime's commission. He is scheduled to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Friday, October 18, 2024,” Pojie said.

The three suspects include a woman.

“Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Stellenbosch Crime Prevention arrested three more suspects, two males aged 29 and 28 as well as a 31-year-old female in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch. They are scheduled to make their court appearance once charged,” Pojie said.

