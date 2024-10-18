Husband and wife arrested with dye-stained cash linked to ATM bombings

A Gauteng couple has been arrested after they were allegedly found with dye stained cash in Katlehong. Picture: Supplied

A Gauteng couple has been arrested after they were allegedly found with dye-stained cash in Katlehong.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the couple was arrested on Thursday.

Nevhuhulwi said police received information about dye-stained money that was deposited into a certain account.

“The account holder was traced back to an address in Katlehong and it was discovered that the account was opened on behalf of a foreign national woman who is renting in that yard,’’ said Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi added that preliminary investigations led the police to the woman's husband who was already a wanted suspect for other cases of ATM bombings.

“Both were arrested and dye-stained cash was recovered at a salon owned by the woman.”

The couple is expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police warned the public not to accept dye-stained money as it was likely discoloured from ink dye used in security devices such in ATMs.

“ATMs hold cash in special containers that protect cash with dye-stain technology that is activated when someone tries to break open the container. Once activated, the cash is stained with a green dye, thus defacing the notes, rendering them unusable as currency

“The stained notes are recognised as having no monetary value once they are stained,” police said in a statement

“People who have these notes make themselves suspects of a criminal investigation that will seek to determine if they were involved in the stealing and unauthorised access of these ATM containers,” police added.

