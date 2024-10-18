Dagga, cellphones and cigarettes: Court orderly bust smuggling contraband to prisoners

The constable was stationed at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court where he allegedly smuggled illicit goods to awaiting trial prisoners. File Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

A police constable will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Friday on charges of dealing in drugs and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

This, after the officer, stationed as a a court orderly at the same court, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Anti-Corruption Unit.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the investigation began after members responded to information that drugs will be delivered to a court orderly who will in turn see to it that the consignment reaches awaiting trial prisoners at the prison.

“The member was placed under surveillance at the Khayelitsha Court where he was deployed during which it was observed that he did receive several parcels from members of the public where after he placed it in his private vehicle,” Pojie said.

Officers then searched the officer’s private vehicle.

“The members of the Anti- Corruption Unit approached the suspect and searched his private vehicle, upon which they discovered perishable food items, tobacco, cellular phones, 21 small parcels of dagga, packets of cigarettes, a .45 round of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be destined for delivery to trial awaiting prisoners,” Pojie said.

The police constable was arrested immediately.

The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning to SAPS members to refrain from criminal behaviour. He said corruption within the ranks of SAPS will not be tolerated.

