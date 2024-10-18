Cops recover high calibre firearms, two more arrested in connection with Lusikisiki mass shooting

Police have recovered high calibre weapons and ammunition and have arrested more suspects linked to a shooting in the Eastern Cape last month. Picture: SAPS

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two more people in connection with the mass shooting of 18 people in Lusikisiki on September 28.

National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the men were arrested in Flagstaff in possession of three AK47 automatic rifles as well as a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki 18. The high calibre firearms have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to also determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them," she said.

Picture: SAPS

Arrests

Siphosoxolo Myekethe was the first suspect arrested for the murders. IOL reported that the 45-year-old man had been out on parole. He was arrested at his home in the Mthimde Location in Mamfengwini on October 7. He has since appeared in court and has abandoned his bail application.

Police then arrested more suspects who fled to KwaZulu-Natal. Mathe said police arrested the men following an intelligence-led operation in Port Shepstone on October 16.

Three of the four suspects who have been arrested in KZN following a mass murder in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SAPS

"Police received a tip-off from a community member that the wanted suspects were hiding at a rented accommodation at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone. A swift operation was put in motion and three suspects were arrested," explained KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, SAPS Minister Willies Mchunu, said extra police have been deployed to the area following the massacre. He is confident that more arrests are imminent.

Suspects are expected to line up in court on Friday.

IOL News