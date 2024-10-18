Contract killers: Two unremorseful hitmen sentenced for killing four businessmen with Eskom tenders

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced two hitmen for killing four businessmen who had a tender at Eskom.

Walter Makhulu Malesela Mosotlha, 39, was sentenced to two life terms, eight years for attempted murder and five years for possession of firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Klaas Oscar Masilela, 41, was sentenced to four life terms, eight years for attempted murder and five years for possession of firearm and ammunition.

Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana, said between January and April 2021, the two men were hired by a man only known as Jack, who is currently on the run, and he ordered the killings of the four men from Nkangala, Mpumalanga.

The four victims are; Jabulani Kekana, Tshepho James Mahlangu, Motheo Makau, and Vincent Zondi Mamba.

“On January, 27 2021, while talking to a security at the gate at Eskom Kusile Lulamisa, the two men arrived and shot Kekakana and Mahkangu in the head and they both died on the scene,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said the men then proceeded and killed Makau and Zondi on different occasions while they were driving and attempted to kill passengers who were in their company.

“After investigations by police, Masela was arrested at his place of residence in KwaMhlanga on July 26, 2021, and he then pointed out Mosotlha who was arrested a day later. The two have been in custody since their arrest,” she said.

In court, they both pleaded not guilty to the crime. However, the State produced evidence which led to their conviction.

The State further argued that the men showed no remorse because they continued to deny killing the four businessmen even after they were convicted.

It was further said that they killed businessmen who were breadwinners because of jealousy and greed.

