Brothers sentenced for murdering neighbour over R100 debt

Two Eastern Cape brothers have been sentenced for the murder after they killed a neighbour who owed their mother R100.

They have also been sentenced for housebreaking, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in March 2023, Lubabalo and Ntembeko Dayimani got into a fight with Phelo Fatuse who borrowed money from their mother.

On March 18, the brothers went to Fatuse's house to remand the money as their mother ran a money-lending business.

Fatuse was with his girlfriend, Lindelihle Gcaza and the brothers got into an altercation.

"Gcaza explained that they were about to go to town to withdraw the money, Lubabalo drew a knife and stabbed Fatuse. When Gcaza tried to intervene, Lubabalo stabbed her as well. As Fatuse attempted to rise, Lubabalo stabbed him again, before robbing him of his bank cards, ID book, and R70 in cash. Lubabalo then held a knife to Gcaza's throat, demanding the PIN for the bank cards. Ntembeko, on instruction from his older brother, also stabbed the Fatuse in the leg and took a cell phone and charger," said NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali.

Fatuse succumbed to his injuries on scene and the brothers fled.

The brothers were tracked, arrested and charged.

The NPA said Lubabalo was sentenced to 15 years for murder, three years for housebreaking, 10 years for attempted murder, and 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. His sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Ntembeko Dayimani received a 10 year sentence for murder, two years for housebreaking, seven years for attempted murder, and eight years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. His sentences will also run concurrently.

IOL NEWS