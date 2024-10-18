Armed robbery suspect arrested in North West bush after drone-assisted search

The police organised to track down the suspects as they were reportedly fleeing in a red Toyota Corolla towards Taung. Picture: Facebook / SAPS

The search for five suspects who allegedly robbed a tuck shop led the police to the bushes, where they caught one armed suspect near Taung, North West, while the remaining four are still at large.

The area is approximately over four hours' drive from the Northern Cape.

The arrest is the result of collaborative effort between Northern Cape and North West SAPS, alongside a private drone company.

The Northern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said the incident began on Tuesday at around 2pm when five armed men reportedly robbed a tuck shop in Bonita Park, Hartswater.

In response, a multi-agency team, including the Hartswater K9 Unit, Pampierstad Visible Policing, Detectives, and Taung SAPS, organised to track down the suspects, who were reportedly fleeing in a red Toyota Corolla towards Taung.

“With the assistance of a drone search, one of the suspects, aged 42 years old, was found hiding in the bush and was successfully arrested at approximately 6pm,” said Ehlers.

The operation continues as the Northern Cape SAPS Air-wing joins the effort to locate the remaining four suspects believed to be at large.

The police are investigating charges of business robbery, malicious damage to property, and attempted murder.

The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, praised the cooperation between provinces and the community, which played a crucial role in the arrest.

The police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact SAPS at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App, assuring that all tips will be treated confidentially.

IOL News