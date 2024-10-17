Teenager arrested with R400,000 worth of mandrax and an illegal firearm

An 18-year-old male was arrested for alleged possession of drugs after the community informed authorities in Bohlokong, in the Free State.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson, Captain Lorraine Earle, said the community provided information on the teenager allegedly engaged illegal activities.

“On October 16, 2024 at about 4pm, Anti-Gang Unit members, deployed in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, were conducting a disruptive operation in Bohlokong when they received information about a young man dealing in drugs and in possession of stolen goods,” Earle said.

Earle stated that the crew rushed to the residence in Bohlokong, and found the 18-year-old man inside the house. They then proceeded to search it.

Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R400,000, crystal meth, dagga, several rounds of ammunition, a 9mm unlicensed handgun, smartphones, and cash were confiscated.

A 9mm unlicensed handgun was confiscated by authorities. Pictures: SAPS

“The firearm was found hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle belonging to the young man and the vehicle was also confiscated. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate Court soon.”

In a similar case, authorities found 15,000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R500,000 in Manenberg in the Western Cape. This discovery was made on a 47-year-old man who was detained for narcotics possession and dealing.

IOL