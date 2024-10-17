Police arrest sister and daughter of Limpopo cop linked to six murders and R10 million insurance fraud

Police arrested a 47-year-old nurse and a 27-year-old woman who are both related to a cop accused of six murders. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Two women related to Sergeant Rachel Shokane Kutumela, who is accused of killing at least six people for insurance payouts, have been arrested.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said a 47-year-old nurse, who is Kutumela’s sister, and a 27-year-old woman, who is Kutumela’s daughter, were arrested.

“The pair was arrested by the SAPS Limpopo tracking team in Mabokelele village this afternoon after the investigating officer obtained a J50 warrant of arrest,” she said.

Mathe said the two women will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate Court alongside Kutumela.

They are facing numerous charges including murder, fraud and money laundering.

Kutumela was arrested on October 11, 2024 at her work place in Senwabarwana police station.

“Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, and some were disabled or mentally challenged,” Mathe said.

NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said it was alleged that Sergeant Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance for the various victims and has since claimed R10 million as a sole beneficiary from various service providers including ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife and Clientele.

She allegedly started her “killing spree” in 2019.

“In one incident, a woman was burnt in her shack and another, a man who was disabled was also discovered drowned in a dam.”

On her next appearance, she is expected to apply for bail.

[email protected]

IOL News