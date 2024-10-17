PICS: KZN cops seize R15 million counterfeit goods, four foreign nationals arrested

KwaZulu-Natal police conducted raids in the Durban CBD on Thursday and seized almost R15 million in counterfeit goods.

Police obtained search warrants for several shops on Dr Prixley kaSeme Street in the Durban Point area.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the team had received information about shops selling counterfeit goods.

Four foreign nationals were arrested. Picture: SAPS

“The raid led to the recovery and seizure of the counterfeit clothing items, watches and other big brand items.”

Netshiunda at least four people were arrested in the operation which in ongoing.

“All suspects are foreign nationals and their status in the country was yet to be confirmed. Once processed, the suspects will be taken to court.”

In a similar case, a man has been convicted and sentenced for unlawfully importing illicit cigarettes in Durban.

Shana Mangroo, 55, was convicted and sentenced by the Durban Regional Court for violating the Counterfeit Goods Act, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

The Customs inquiry discovered that the cigarettes were counterfeit.

It was also discovered that Mangroo illegally imported contraband cigarettes for commercial purposes and filed a fraudulent declaration to the Customs controller.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mangroo was sentenced to pay a fine of R200,000 or 30 days imprisonment which is suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

IOL News