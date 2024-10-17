Moroka police nab three suspects with drugs worth R24,000 and replica firearms in separate incidents

Moroka police arrest three suspects in Soweto, seizing drugs valued at R24,000 after a tip-off. File Picture: Tracey Adams / Independent Newspapers

A community tip-off led Moroka police to a drug bust in Danny Kekana Street, Soweto, where three suspects, aged 28 to 33, were caught with drugs valued at R24,000.

Officers on patrol responded swiftly to a report of three men allegedly selling drugs. A search of the premises uncovered a stash of suspected mandrax tablets, concealed under a bed.

"All three suspects were arrested for dealing and possession of suspected mandrax," said Captain Jeff Phora, police spokesperson.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face charges.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Moroka Trio Task Team narrowly escaped an ambush while patrolling Rockville, Soweto. Six men driving a white Elantra cornered the officers, with two suspects approaching the police vehicle armed with replica firearms.

"The police team swiftly responded to the situation and tactically confronted the suspects who fled on foot, leaving their vehicle behind," Phora said.

Officers gave chase, arresting two suspects, aged 31 and 35, who were found carrying two replica firearms. A search of the abandoned vehicle uncovered another replica firearm.

"Police continued with investigations and tested the suspects' vehicle, positively confirming that the vehicle was hijacked," Phora said.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court to face charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle and replica firearms.

