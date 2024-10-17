Change of Heart: Pule Mabe co-accused hopes judge will allow him to see Cyndi Lauper in concert in Chicago

US singer Cyndi Lauper arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Picture: Angela Weiss / AFP

Time After Time, suspects in various cases will eventually show their true colours.

Last month, Mzansi's 'great escape star', Thabo Bester pleaded with the court for permission to have a laptop to help prepare for his upcoming trial.

This week, it was one of the accused in the Pule Mabe fraud investigation who asked the court to allow him to attend a Cyndi Lauper concert in the United States. Former chief financial officer, Abdullah Ismail, is hoping for a favourable response that will be his Calm Inside The Storm.

Through his legal representative, Ismail said he has no intention of leaving the country permanently, however he would like permission to attend the concert taking place at the United Centre in Chicago on December 5. Mind you, this will be Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

His defence went on to say that Ismail booked tickets and flights before he was arrested.

His lawyer details how Ismail had travelled abroad extensively to countries including England, New Zealand and Switzerland as well as his most recent trip to Mozambique in 2022.

“Due to my family ties and extensive business activities within South Africa, I have no intention of leaving SA permanently.

Prior to having been informed of these charges, I had already booked a trip to the United States of America, primarily to watch the show of Cyndi Lauper in Chicago. I intend, subject to the court’s approval, to visit Chicago from November 25, 2024 to December 5, 2024,“ his lawyer said.

The lawyer went on to explain that Ismail had submitted his travel documentation including details about where he would be staying while in the US.

Charges

Mabe, a former Member of Parliament and African National Congress spokesperson, and Ismail, along with five others, were cumulatively charged with 29 counts ranging from fraud, theft, the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, money laundering and assisting another to benefit from proceeds of unlawful activities. They appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court, sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the charges stem from the investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) into a tender worth over R27 million that was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Enviro Mobi in March 2017 to supply 200 three-wheeled waste collection vehicles known as tuktuks. As well as over R6 million of storage costs that was paid by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“The accused were released on bail of R30 000 each and will return to court on 25 March 2025 as the case was postponed for disclosure of the contents of the docket to all accused,” the NPA said.

Well, it remains to be seen if Ismail will attend the concert - after all it’s also boys and not Girls (who) Just Want to Have Fun!

