Drugs mules in SA: Swallowing drugs a dangerous, increasing trend

In recent weeks, 14 drug mules have been arrested upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, sparking concerns about a potential increase in drug trafficking into South Africa.

Many of these individuals had ingested drugs, requiring medical intervention to recover the substances.

Three of the alleged mules arrived from São Paulo, Brazil.

In the latest incident, a 43-year-old Paraguayan man was arrested after a medical examination confirmed he had swallowed multiple foreign objects, later identified as 20 bullets suspected to contain cocaine.

The man had to be rushed to hospital following complications, forcing authorities to halt the recovery process.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe warned that smuggling drugs in this manner is extremely dangerous and can lead to death.

Just a week earlier, a 21-year-old woman was arrested after passing 110 bullets of cocaine. She too had arrived on a flight from São Paulo and was taken to a hospital where foreign objects were detected in her stomach.

Experts Weigh In on Drug Trafficking Trends

Dr Guy Lamb, criminologist at Stellenbosch University, commented on whether there has been an increase in drug mule activity. "Is it increasing or not? We don’t know for certain," he said.

"There is better intelligence within South African authorities and Central America. Drug traffickers sometimes tip off authorities about certain mules, allowing others to pass through undetected."

Lamb explained that while South Africa has a small market for cocaine compared to regions like North America, Western Europe, and Australia, it remains a transit hub. "Most cocaine trafficked through South Africa is destined for places like Australia, which is a major recipient of cocaine that comes through South African ports, before being shipped onward to Europe via West Africa."

South Africa’s market for cocaine is niche, according to Lamb, and mostly caters to wealthier individuals. Cheaper alternatives, such as mandrax, dagga, and crystal meth (tik), dominate the local drug scene.

The Role of Drug Mules and Vulnerable Populations

Criminologist Nirmala Gopal highlighted that drug mules are often young, vulnerable women between the ages of 18 and 27, typically targeted due to their socio-economic circumstances.

"Recruiters prey on their personal struggles, dreams, and aspirations, exploiting these individuals for financial gain," Gopal said.

She added that many of these women are naive and unaware of the criminal nature of their involvement until it’s too late.

Psychologist Dr Kerry Frizelle, from the University of the Western Cape, emphasised the need to consider the wider socio-economic factors driving individuals to take such risks.

"In a context characterised by high unemployment and poverty, people are often driven to desperate measures," she explained.

Frizelle noted that many drug mules are coerced or threatened into the role after being lured by the promise of legitimate employment.

What Can Be Done?

Frizelle stressed the importance of providing trauma counselling for drug mules to address the psychological and social factors driving their behaviour.

However, she also highlighted the urgent need to address systemic issues like inequality and poverty, which contribute to the rise of such dangerous activities.

