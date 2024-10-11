‘We need more answers’: John Steenhuisen says NPA must answer for its decision not to prosecute in Phala Phala case

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, believes the National Prosecuting Authority must answer to a higher body following its decision to not prosecute in the Phala Phala case.

In the past, the DA has been vocal on its stance into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo. The party has even gone as far as calling for Ramaphosa to be fired over the scandal.

However, the party flip-flopped on its own May 29 election slogan, and said it would back Ramaphosa if a motion for his impeachment over the Phala Phala saga was to be made.

Speaking at a DA media briefing on Thursday, Steenhuisen said they are of the view that the NPA will be summoned by its members on the Justice Portfolio Committee to explain.

“I think that there needs to be a great explanation of the decision. I think that when a decision like this is made and it has obvious implications that reach right to the very top of government, that there does need to be greater information provided,” Steenhuisen said.

"I believe that the Justice Portfolio Committee in Parliament should be the place where the NPA comes to share with those exercised with conducting oversight of them, are able to understand the decision going forward,“ he added.

On Thursday, the NPA announced that no one will be prosecuted in the matter.

Director of Public Prosecution in Limpopo, Advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga said the decision was made following an investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) after a complaint was laid with police by former State Security Agency head and former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser.

“The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI. She concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket,” said NPA spokesperson, Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga.

IOL News