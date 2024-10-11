Two gunned down, two more in critical condition in latest Eastern Cape shooting

More shooting incidents in the Eastern Cape have left two people dead and two people fighting for their lives. Picture: File image

The Eastern Cape has lost over 24 people in shooting incident is less than two weeks.

A total of 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki and six community patrollers were gunned down at a school.

In the latest shooting incident, two people were gunned down at their home in Motherwell in Gqeberha on Thursday night.

The shooting incident left two people fight for their lives, police said.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, three armed men allegedly stormed a home in NU12, Motherwell, just after 9pm.

“According to reports, the victims were inside their home watching television when three unknown armed men stormed into the house, entering through the kitchen door.

“It is alleged that the balaclava-clad suspects opened fire on the four victims.”

Police said a woman died on scene and another person died on arrival at hospital.

“The other two victims, a man and a woman, were admitted in hospital for medical attention.”

Police said the motive for the incident is unknown at this stage.

Mawisa said the identity of the deceased persons is withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant John Leppan on 082 457 4927 or SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

IOL News