PICS: Two arrested for allegedly selling unauthorised and prohibited medicines to the public

The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested Latifa Adams and Koashik Ishrah Mistry for alleged contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Act. Picture: Hawks

Latifa Adams, aged 64, and Koashik Ishrah Mistry, aged 54, have appeared before the Polokwane Commercial Crime Court for allegedly contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act.

Limpopo Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, said the two appeared in court on Thursday.

“On (Wednesday) October 9, 2024, the Polokwane-based serious organised crime investigation unit, in collaboration with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) conducted a disruptive operation in Polokwane,” said Mmuroa.

During operation, the officials went to a targeted supermarket along Excelsior Street, where they found the pair allegedly selling medicines and related substances, which are prohibited products.

Mmuroa said a search and seizure warrant was presented to the shopkeeper prior to the search.

“During the search, prohibited medicines valued at over R43,000 were found and seized. The owner could not furnish any documents that authorised her to dispense or sell such medicines. She was placed under arrest for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act,” said Mmuroa.

The owner’s co-accused was arrested on Thursday in Polokwane.

Koashik Ishrah Mistry was arrested for alleged contravention of the Medicine and Related Substances Act. Picture: Hawks

Both accused have appeared in court and they were granted bail of R5,000 each.

The matter was postponed to November 27 for further police investigations.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Gopz Govender has saluted the law enforcement team for the “wonderful job”.

Last month, IOL reported that a Limpopo-based psychologist, 41-year-old Penelope Homu, appeared before the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court facing charges of fraud.

At the time, the Hawks said the medical practitioner pleaded guilty to the charges before she was sentenced.

“She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of R120,000 or five years imprisonment. She was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Mmuroa.

IOL News